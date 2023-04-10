Joey Bada$$ Slows It Down In “Fallin” Music Video

Joey Bada$$ taps into his inner R&B artist in his new song “Fallin.” Released last Friday (April 7), the track features production from Powers Pleasant, DJ Khalil, Chuck Strangers, Adam Pallin, and McClenney. Showcasing his emotional side, the 28-year-old artist sings of wanting to fall freely in love and is unashamed about it.

“I’m fallin’ for you / And I don’t wanna catch myself / No, I don’t wanna catch myself / And I don’t wanna catch myself,” sings the Brooklyn native on the song’s chorus.

In the video directed by Symone Ridgell, the rapper falls slowly into a bed for one.

Joey Bada$$ attends the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 06, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GQ

“Fallin” is the first solo release from Joey since last year’s 2000 album which VIBE ranked at No. 3 on our Top 25 Hip-Hop Albums of 2022. During an interview with Complex, the Two Distant Strangers star explained how the song represents a different aspect of himself.

“I’m sharing a, I feel like, a new side of my artistry that my listeners haven’t heard yet,” he said. “I’ve been teasing [‘Fallin’] for a minute, but I’m singing a lot on this one.”

Joey Bada$$ is trying something new with his new single, 'Fallin' ? pic.twitter.com/X1K8GK6YbU — Complex (@Complex) April 6, 2023

The new era comes just as Joey Bada$$ is set to join Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Chevy Woods, and more on the Good Trip tour, presented by the Smoker’s Club. Kicking off on Saturday (April 15) in Kalamazoo, Mich., additional stops include Milwaukee, River Bend, MO., and a closing date in Morrison, Colo.

He is also set to perform at multiple music festivals in the United States and abroad this year, including Bamboozle Festival, Governors Ball, Hive Music Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Rolling Loud Portugal, Wireless Festival, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Germany, Sol Blume, and more.

Take a look at the “Fallin” music video above and details on shows from the All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ performer below.