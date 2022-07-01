Joey Bada$$ Goes Retro In “Where I Belong Music” Video

Joey Bada$$ drops the music video for his latest track, “Where I Belong,” a song set to appear on his long-awaited album, 2000.

The “Where I Belong” video sees the Brooklyn rhymer returning to his roots in Flatbush, where his career began. Throughout the two-minute video, Joey visits his local skatepark, a skatepark that he used to frequent a decade ago, spits a couple of bars at his mom’s old apartment, and poses with a new car—one that seems to represent how far Bada$$ has come since his humble Pro Era days.

Appearing in the music video solo dolo, Joey raps to the rugged Static Selektah production as he reminisces on what it took to get out of the hood and into a life he feels he was always destined for.

“Back on the set like I never left/ I’m takin’ steps to be the best ’til they lay me to rest/ VVS upon my chest, it got them devious/ Ain’t no tints on my two-door, I want them see it’s us,” the Flatbush emcee confidently asserts over the hypnotic boom-bap beat. “Cause if I paid enough, them f**kers better see me comin’/ I used to drive my mama bucket, ridin’ ’round frontin’/ On Snyder Avenue, buildin’ number thirty-four-hunnid/ I gave this s**t my all or nothin’, now my bank bussin’.”

“Where I Belong” is the latest single to drop from Joey’s upcoming LP, a successor to his iconic 1999 mixtape that he released ten years ago. 1999 was met with critical acclaim upon its release, catapulting Joey into the national rap conversation.

2000 was scheduled to be released on June 17, but was delayed and will now drop on July 22.

Watch the “Where I Belong” video above.