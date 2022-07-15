Joey Bada$$ Takes Brooklyn Worldwide With New “Zipcodes” Video

Joey Bada$$ continues his streak of new singles ahead of his third studio LP, with “Zipcodes” and its accompanying video to match.

The Brooklyn rapper takes Flatbush to the world in the Waqas Ghani-directed visual for “Zipcodes.” The use of vintage filters over the music video gives it a natural and intimate feel as the emcee globe-trots while taking in the world’s wonders. Some special guests make appearances throughout the video, such as Lil Yachty, Ab-Soul, Statik Selektah, Diddy, Chance the Rapper, Chris Brown, Young Guru, Powers Pleasant, and J.I.D.

Joey unleashes three verses backed by production from fellow Pro Era artist and childhood friend Kirk Knight. The beat’s smoky boom bap-style drums laced with an infectious head-bopping swing serves as the foundation for Joey Bada$$ to take aim at detractors and spread love—it’s the Brooklyn way.

“Prices lookin’ like a zip code, I switch zones when it get cold/ So they gon’ have to throw they shade from far away,” the Flatbush rapper advised over the Kirk Knight-produced single. “I brought it in/ walkin’ with your broad down Broadway/ Skip the foreplay and brought her back to where the Don lay/ It’s Brooklyn, get your chain tooken lookin’ like entrées/ Parted in my origin, get your troops, call ’em in.”

“Zipcodes” will appear on Joey’s forthcoming album, 2000, the spiritual successor to his critically acclaimed 1999 mixtape. The Brooklyn rapper previously released three other singles to be featured on 2000, such as “Where I Belong,” and “Head High,” “Survivor’s Guilt.”