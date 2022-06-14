John Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A “Dope” Music Video

Multiplatinum artist John Legend has teamed up with rapper J.I.D for the release of his new music video, “Dope,” the first single from his upcoming and untitled album.

The Christian Breslauer-directed video takes a nostalgic route with a soulful, eclectic house party setting, where Legend freely performs and parties with friends, including J.I.D.

Legend sings, “She’s so dope/ Wanna be her dope fiend, she showed me what dope mean/ She’s so dope/ She can be my dope queen, we can make a dope scene (yeah).” J.I.D raps, “The potent medication prescribed by the prettiest ladies/ You give me lows and highs but you killin’ me, baby/ You know I’m crazy, I ain’t had no “edumacation”/ And at the Days Inn, I’m still chasin’ and racin’/ To get that first taste again, it was amazin’.”

The Ian Kirkpatrick and Ryan Tedder-produced track follows Legend’s last studio album Bigger Love which featured singles “Conversations in the Dark” and “Wild.” Bigger Love entered the Billboard 200 chart at No.19 and also charted internationally. The EGOT entertainer teased the single at the 2022 iHeart Awards back in March, where he gave a special collaborative piano performance with the song’s co-writer, Charlie Puth. “Dope” is the first single from his new musical home, Republic Records.

Check out the groovy music video above and let us know if it’s a vibe.