John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video

12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9).

The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.

“All She Wanna Do” is the third single from Legend’s forthcoming album, following prior released tracks “Honey,” featuring Muni Long, and “Dope,” featuring rapper JID. Executively produced by Legend and Ryan Tedder (who’s roster includes Beyoncé and more), LEGEND is described to be “a vibrant double album suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing,” according to a press release obtained by VIBE.

Features on the album include Saweetie, Rick Ross, Rapsody, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Jazmine Sullivan, Amber Mark, Muni Long, Jada Kingdom, JID, and Ledisi. The album is available for pre-order now. Also, fans can check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the filming the “All She Wanna Do” music video here.

Danna Trippe

Check out the complete track list for LEGEND below and the video for “All She Wanna Do” above.

ACT I

1. Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2. Waterslide

3. Dope ft JID

4. Strawberry Blush

5. Guy Like Me

6. All She Wanna Do

7. Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8. You

9. Fate ft Amber Mark

10. Love ft Jazmine Sullivan

11. One Last Dance

12. All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1. Memories

2. Nervous

3. Wonder Woman

4. Honey ft. Muni Long

5. I Want You to Know

6. Speak in Tongues ft Jada Kingdom

7. The Other Ones ft Rapsody

8. Stardust

9. Pieces

10. Good ft Ledisi

11. I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12. Home