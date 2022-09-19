John Legend Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With “Wonder Woman” Music Video

Multi-platinum and 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend has released the music video for “Wonder Woman,” the newest single from his eighth studio album, LEGEND.

Shot in Tuscan, Italy, the Elderkin-directed video shows Legend paying tribute to powerful and graceful women. Ironically, Elderkin originally introduced Legend to his wife Chrissy Teigen in 2006 and was behind the vision for his 2013 smash, “All of Me.” The visual for “Wonder Woman” debuts on the same day as the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary (Sept. 14).

The video opens with Legend crooning sultry ballads before sharing the screen with a very pregnant Teigen and their children poolside. The scenes get more intimate as Legend and Teigen share a bubble bath before slow-dancing under the Tuscan night sky.

Legend sings: “When I’m lost, when I’m low, how do you always know?/ Oh, you’re right there to save me, at the end of my road/ When I’m floatin’ in space, how do you stay in place?/ When the whole word has caved in, oh, you’re my saving grace”

Executively produced by Legend and prolific producer-writer Ryan Tedder, LEGEND offers the EGOT star‘s vulnerability of pain, praise and healing. According to a press release obtained by VIBE, Legend’s double album is split into two acts. ACT I vividly “recalls the sensual pleasures of a Saturday night,” full of lust, self, sex, and adventure. ACT II evokes the feeling of a Sunday morning, focusing on healing, intimacy, soulfulness, and commitment.

Ahead of the studio album’s release, Legend has debuted several singles including “Honey,” featuring Muni Long, “Dope” featuring rapper J.I.D., and “All She Wanna Do” featuring Saweetie. Other features on the album include Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

More recently, Legend performed “Pieces” from the new album at the 74th Primetime Emmy Award on Monday (Sept. 12). Next month, he will also return to Las Vegas for his “Love in Las Vegas” residency, which will run from Oct. 14th through the 29th. Tickets are available here.

Take a look at the heartwarming music video for “Wonder Woman” above.