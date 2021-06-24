Jones Ink And Method Man Show Love To Their “Day Ones” In New Music Video

Dorchester, Massachuessets connects with Staten Island, New York as fraternal hip-hop duo Jones Ink teams up with rap vet Method Man for visuals to their new collaborative single, “Day Ones.” Shot and directed by Viso, and produced by Briana Sista of Secret Society Films, the clip revolves around a storyline where three underprivileged young men from Dorchester band together to survive the times, but unfortunately find themselves homeless. However, through time, a consistent grind, and determination, the trio bounce back in a big way, literally buying back the block and purchasing the home they lost during their youth.

Flowing over a sound backdrop produced by DopeBoyzMuzic, Method Man sets things off, reeling off an electric opening verse that’s fully in spirit with the song’s theme, rhyming “I ain’t dumb, I’m still riding with my day ones/That’s real talk, when it comes to sauce, I’m A-1/That prime steak, I dare a hater to say something/And you gon’ hate, but still gon get you a plate, huh?” Following up on the Wu member’s stanza is Leon “Mr.” Jones, who delivers a melodic hook to balance out the bars, crooning “No time for fake ones, I roll with my day ones” with a tinge of auto-tune enveloping his vocals.

Jerome “Chilla Jones,” the more renowned member of Jones Ink, continues to add to his resume outside of battle rapper with his performance on this salvo, dropping witty couplets like “I’m the one, they don’t believe me though/It’s all good, they do everything, but leave me though/Went from having different methods when they see me flow/To working beside Method on a TV show.” Chilla’s closing verse caps off a track that doubles as Jones Ink’s first official release, giving them an impressive start to a promising career in which the brothers will look to place Dorchester squarely on the map.

Check out the “Day Ones” music video below.