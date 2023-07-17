JT Hits The Streets Of Paris For “No Bars” Video

City Girl rapper JT has released the video for “No Bars,” which marks her first solo single since “JT First Day Out” in 2019. The release is dedicated to her late friend Monica Suh as it begins with JT rapping in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“I’m in Paris, just like we talked about,” she begins. She then pours out a bottle of wine as she continues, “So this one’s for you.”

The sentimental video quickly turns into JT dropping hard-hitting lyrics while sporting baby blue hair and matching contacts. The 30-year-old spits from a bathroom in a jail cell as scenes pan back-and-forth of JT incarcerated and then hanging out with Yung Miami, friends, and fans.

“I’m low-key, bi**hes f**k with my anxiety/ I’m prayed up, and I’m waitin’ on my rivalry/ I’m the hype, nah, y’all ain’t gotta hype me/ I’m that bi**h, give a f**k who don’t like me,” she boasts.

JT also shared her inspiration behind the song “No Bars,” on Instagram.

“’No Bars’ is a freestyle I made in the studio when I was having one of those days, at the time like most of the time ppl were doubting me & questioning why I wasn’t as visual and vocal as others! Not knowing me personally,” she wrote. “I’d read the craziest things about myself & would want to scream but instead I went to the studio & popped my sh*t!”

She continued, “I know most of y’all have heard it but for those who haven’t I hope this freestyle finds you in a great place & is a start of the respect I deserve in music! No more hiding my love for music, I love music! I love my voice! I love poppin my sh*t.”

“It’s only ME VS. ANXIETY.”

Ahead of the song’s release, JT also announced her philanthropic effort, No Bars Reform, which aims to help other previously incarcerated women rehabilitate into society.

According to its official website, the reform initiative offers resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing.

Take a look at the “No Bars” video above.