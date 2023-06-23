Juice WRLD, Cordae Take Over The Office In New “Doomsday” Video

Juice WRLD’s legacy continues to live on thanks to the beauty of carefully curated collaborations. Today (June 23), Cordae returns to drop off a brand new track “Doomsday” with the late rapper. The offering arrives paired with an office-themed music video and also marks the first single from the forthcoming Lyrical Lemonade album.

On the record, the two rappers go bar-for-bar over a smooth beat co-produced by Dr. Dre and Mel-Man. “I’m the type to come in the game and just launch pain/ With a bronze frame and a tattoo of my mom’s name/ This industry has nothing to offer beyond fame/ Time to take these n***as to school, LeBron James/ Lesson one, I’m a bad teacher who gave the class seizures,” spits Cordae.

The music video is directed by Cole Bennett and takes place in a chaotic hallway of a high-rise building. Cordae peeks through a yellow curtain and kicks things off with his opening verse, as stressed out workers are scrambling throughout their tasks. Then, Juice joins in, rocking the exact same outfit and hairstyle as him, and the two finish off the day together.

At the end of the clip, the Lyrical Lemonade team included a message to all viewers who are struggling with their mental health. “You are not alone, your mental health matters. Please don’t suffer in silence. Text ‘LF999’ to 741741. It’s available 24/7 and is free and confidential. Share your story or read some of the stories that have been shared. Visit livefree999.org to learn more,” it read.

Juice WRLD passed away in 2019 as a result of an alleged drug overdose. Since then, his life has been commemorated through events like Juice WRLD Day, as well as posthumous bodies of work like Legends Never die and Fighting Demons.