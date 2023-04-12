K. Michelle Wrangles Justin Champagne’s Heart In “Country Love Song” Music Video

R&B singer K. Michelle expressed her desire to break into the country music scene years ago, to which she admitted to not having much support from gatekeepers of the genre.

She’s now fulfilled her dream, as she’s released her first collaboration with rising country star Justin Champagne. In their video for single “Country Love Song,” the two play each other’s love interest as they sing from the stoop of a ranch with horses nearby.

“The message behind this song is, ‘it’s cool to embrace good ole LOVE,'” said Champagne about the joint record in a statement. “The type of love that people feel on a daily basis. The love that doesn’t have stipulation attached to it.”

Youtube/KMichelle screenshot

In the visual, Michelle wears true cowgirl garb as she dons a few looks. Grabbing her cowgirl hat, boots, cowherd shirt, full red leather suit and fringed vests, the Memphis-native keeps it country but sexy.

“You’re the one that I’m feelin/ I won’t ever let you go, I just think you need to know/ I don’t even need a reason/ Give u whatever you want, when you call imma come runnin/ I’ll keep our little secret/ I won’t tell anybody else, and I’ll keep it to myself/ Your love is what I believe in/ I’ll do everything I can, to keep you a happy man,” the “Make It Rain” crooner sings.

K. Michelle’s debut country collab comes after telling VIBE how she plans to get deeper than we’ve seen her go on her forthcoming I’m The Problem album, set to drop this year.

“I think the beginning tracks just represent how I started and where I’m at now and where I’m going,” she said about the flow of the album, before sharing her plans to dominate country music as a Black woman.

“I am definitely doing country music and I’m getting this R&B album out. We are gearing up for that. And country is something that I think is a lifestyle and it’s something that I do. So that’s always in me and it’s something that’s going to be presented.”

In 2022, she revealed that not only would this album see her country music passions through — she’ll channel her childhood nickname “Puddin,” and chronicle her relationship woes with her son, and how she’s healed through it all.

Check out K. Michelle and Justin Champagne’s “Country Love Song” video below.