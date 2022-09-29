Kaash Paige And 6lack Reflect On Friends Lost In “Miss My Dawgs” Video

Kaash Paige and 6lack capture the reality of distance from former loved ones in their new video, “Miss My Dawgs.” The Dallas singer, 21, travels by her lonesome in a spaceship before landing in a desert and joining the East Atlanta Love Letter artist. Though the two appear melancholy, they revel in at least having one another.

“Miss My Dawgs” is the third single of the year for Paige, following “24 Hrs” featuring Lil Tjay and

“Girlfriend.” “Girlfriend” received special treatment, as the singer shared a sped-up version, a slowed and reverbed version, and a “Chopped Not Slopped” remix by the legendary DJ Candlestick.

Kaash Paige also appeared on Imani Williams’ “F**k Alone” remix, Tinashe’s “Angels” from the 333 (Deluxe), and Safe’s “By My Side” this year. Kaash Paige is currently gearing up for her first LP since 2020’s Teenage Fever. The project is currently untitled but highly-anticipated. With standout appearances alongside Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Alicia Keys, Moneybagg Yo, and K Camp, one can only imagine what the forthcoming project will sound like.

Check out Kaash Paige and 6lack’s “Miss My Dawgs” video above.