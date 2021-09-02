Kanye West Brings The Fire In “Come To Life” Music Video: Watch

Kanye West continues his extended DONDA rollout with the unveiling of the music video for “Come to Life,” the first visual released in support of the album.

The visual is comprised of footage filmed during West’s last live DONDA listening event, which was held last Thursday (Aug. 26) at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago and streamed on Apple Music. Impassioned and riveting, West’s performance of “Come to Life” drew rave reviews and caused an uproar on social media, as the rapper literally lit himself on fire. The 44-year-old rapper was joined by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who made a surprise cameo on stage while wearing a white wedding dress.

DONDA, West’s 10th studio album, was released this past Sunday (Aug. 29) following a myriad of delays and numerous changes to everything from the tracklist to the artists featured. The official version of the album, which is expected to debut atop the Billboard 200, includes guest spots from Jay Z, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Buju Banton, Fivio Foreign, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Jay Electronica, DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, Ty Dolla Sign, Sunday Service Choir, and more. If projections hold true, DONDA will yield Yeezy his highest first-week sales since Yeezus, which was released nearly a decade ago.