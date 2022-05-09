Kanye West Drops “Life Of The Party” Music Video For Mother’s Day

Kanye West has released a special Mother’s Day music video for “Life of the Party” filled with images from his childhood. The track famously features a moving verse from André 3000 dedicated to his late mother and appears on the deluxe edition of Donda, West’s 2021 album named after his own mom.

Parts of the video can also be seen in the debut television commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. Both the visual and the ad dropped simultaneously.

“In a seamless alignment between Ye’s creative platforms[,] new visuals bridge the multidisciplinary artist’s past and future,” a press release for the dual drop reads. “Photos from Ye’s childhood have been updated to inlay pieces from the forthcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga creative exploration.”

The music video arriving on Mother’s Day helps to recontextualize a song otherwise tainted by rap beef. In the midst of West’s since squashed feud with Drake, the Certified Lover Boy rapper leaked the previously unreleased record on OVO Sound Radio. The intention behind the leak was never revealed, but the reason “Life of the Party” was left off the original version of Donda in the first place was due to André 3000 not consenting to his verse being edited per West’s no-cursing mandate. Fan reactions to the emotional song were so positive that it was eventually added to the deluxe version of the album along with other bonus tracks.

Watch the official music video for “Life of the Party” below.