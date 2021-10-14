Kash Doll Plays Bachelorette In “Single & Happy” Music Video Feat. Eric Bellinger And Wale

Kash Doll basks in the trappings of her independent lifestyle in her new music video for “Single & Happy,” which finds the Detroit raptress extolling the virtues of being single and happy with the bank account to match.

“Big mansions, big limits, big standards / Big vision, f**k niggas, no distractions,” the budding multi-hyphenate raps over the production by Dre Butterz, who crafts an 808-driven backdrop for Kash Doll and her collaborators to saunter over. In the Michelle Parker-directed visual, Kash Doll holds court in the bedroom of a lavish mansion, listing her credentials while a constant stream of suitors pull up to receive their appraisal.

However, costar Eric Bellinger isn’t the most gracious judge of character, as he wards off unworthy contestants vying for her interest in between belting out sultry vocals. Wale pops up for an electric guest spot of his own, joining Bellinger and Kash Doll as the three of them turn the casting call into their own personal party.

In addition to “Single & Happy,” Kash Doll has a lot on her plate. She’s made waves with her new recurring role in Starz’s new series, BMF—her first dive into the acting world. The rising star has also revealed her pregnancy and garnered a multitude of well-wishes from her peers and fans alike while proving that even a baby bump can’t stop a natural-born go-getter.