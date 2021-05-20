KDDO, Afrobeats Super Producer, Releases New Project ‘Too Late Too Lit’ Featuring Davido

The Afrobeat sound has been curated for the mainstream by the Nigerian-born producer and now artist, KDDO (previously known as Kid Dominant), who has crafted hits for Wale, Summer Walker, “Under the Influence” by Chris Brown, and most famously producing the mega-hit, “Fall” for his Nigerian bro, Davido. Arriving with the new 8 song project Too Late Too Lit, KDDO sets his first single off with the bounce riddem “Beamer Body,” where he and Davido speak sweet everythings to the woman in their crosshairs.

“Last year, I was on tour with Davido before Covid, and I shared Beamer Body with him,” says KDDO. “[Davido] agreed to collaborate with me on it, and when touring stopped because of the pandemic, we ended up recording it and shooting the video.”

With the fun-loving feel of the video, one could expect KDDO to continue the tone of the album in the same way. That vibe is a goal, but right now, his main target is to seamlessly add well-known solo artist to his list of accomplishments. “I’ve been writing and producing for other artists for over 7 years, but I’ve always wanted to transition as an artist for some time,” he says seriously. “I just really wanted the transition to be organic and not forced.”

The writing process as an artist with a vision can overpower a deep thinker, KDDO wanted to show he could press on with songs for himself, “I originally wrote and produced Fall for myself, but when Davido heard it he really liked it. I gave it him because I knew he could deliver it as a hit.”

That hit came after knowing that moving to the United States was the way to a newfound success run: “A few years ago, I relocated to America and met producer Mike Will in Atlanta. We instantly connected and he helped show me the ropes in and around the American music scene. I ended up meeting Kanye West during Grammy Weekend in 2018, we chopped it up and he really inspired me to get in front of the microphone and start my own career as a solo artist. I followed up by dropping two songs, “Alright” featuring Wizkid and “FELA IN VERSACE” with AKA which went number 1.”

Inspiration is always a motivating factor for creativity and to have the one that KDDO has, will keep him pushing for more…always. “The name of the EP, Too Late Too Lit came from a crazy lit party I was, in Calabasas,” he says reminiscing. “This is one of the main reasons I put this album together. I want people to be able to create great memories with my music, as I want my music to be the soundtrack of people’s lives.”

The album features music sensation Jidenna, and Sudanese-American rapper from J. Cole’s Dreamville camp, Bas. Check the Too Late Too Lit EP below.