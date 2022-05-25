Kehlani And 070 Shake’s Love Is On Full Display In Enchanting “Melt” Video

Kehlani has taken their relationship with fellow artist, 070 Shake, public in the sweetest way. Their love life faced an unwarranted invasion of privacy after the release of Kehlani’s latest album, blue water road.

Though the vile mockery tried to thwart the purity and evolution of Keh as an artist and person on this album, the new visual eases us back into the soft maturity of blue water road and specifically “melt.”

As the couple shares a series of playfully intimate moments, singing, “i can’t tell where your hair ends and mine begins/ if i ain’t have all these tattoos i would think that it’s your skin/ if i move too quick past you, i would think it’s my reflection/ being this close isn’t close enough/ …i wonder when they see just one, do they see us two?”

Exploring the streets of Brazil, the pair get lost within one another in the wilderness before a sweet embrace intertwined in white linen sheets. Shake and Keh laugh, kiss, dance around the kitchen, and chase each other around the living room—serving as a reminder that it’s okay to be loved softly and out loud simultaneously. At one moment, Shake even sings along to the song’s pre-chorus: “Wish I could build me a cute apartment/ One-bedroom right where your heart is…” as her lady rests their head on her shoulder from behind.

Rumors about Shake and Kehlani’s romance were first sparked last year as the two began to subtly post about each other in since-deleted posts on social media. Earlier this month, the romance was seemingly confirmed when they ran out on stage during one of Shake’s shows and shared a kiss. We wonder if the moment will be replicated during Kehlani’s blue water road trip tour later this year.

Earlier this week, the singer teased the visual’s release with a since-deleted video of their daughter, Adeya, asking, “Mommy, that’s you—that’s you and Dani?” The teaser was captioned, “tomorrow starring my love, in the jungle in Brazil.”

Watch the full “melt” visual above.