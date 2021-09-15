Kehlani Finds Strength In Her Angels In New Visual, “Altar”

Earlier this week, Kehlani made the surprise announcement that her third studio album—and sixth overall project—would be arriving this winter. Entitled, Blue Water Road, the Oakland native also released a trailer in which she is visibly injured, but still finds the strength to navigate a dirt path towards a new light.

Hours later, she revealed the arrival of the album’s lead single, “Altar.” In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote, “‘ALTAR’ is dedicated to all those i’ve lost. 2020-2021 was full of gaining angels. full of understanding death. full of growing through grief. full of elevation and honor.”

Today (Sept. 15), “Altar” was released on all digital streaming platforms, along with an accompanying video. Starring herself and choreographer/artist Diovanna Obafunmilayo LaBeija, Kehlani finds healing and strength in the “angels [she’s] gained,” singing, “So I put you on the altar, stay just a little bit longer / Laid it out for ya’, thought I felt you before / Now you’re closer.”

On Twitter, she explained the single’s meaning. “To all those i have lost, all the angels i have gained, all those that walk with me with hands cracking my chest open, this is for you. i love you! #ALTAR THANK YOU,” shared the 26-year-old.

In regards to the upcoming album Blue Water Road, which does not yet have an official release date, she expressed, “I only want to make things that mean something to me completely void of algorithms or strategy approaching my 6th project, i’m not chasing anything but joy with this s**t. f**k a box i love y’all for the way you love me!! DOING WHAT I WANNA HOW I WANNA!”

Check out the full video to “Altar” above.