Kelela Ends Five-Year Hiatus With New Single, “Washed Away”

Kelela has officially returned to the music scene after a lengthy hiatus. The elusive songbird has released her first single in five years titled “Washed Away.” The soothing ballad is a calming reintroduction since her 2017 debut album Take Me Apart.

“A B***H IS BACK and feeling v [fountain emoji] after my hiatus. please TRUST the bangers are on the way. but first: how’s your heart?” she tweeted when sharing her new record and accompanying visual. In the Yasser Abubeker-directed video shot in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression, she appears to wash away stress, fears, doubts, and anything negative that could potentially weigh her down and disrupt her peace.

“I love a banger, but for the first point of contact out of my hiatus, it felt more honest to lead with an ambient heart-check,” Kelela shared in a statement about her new music. “I specifically want to speak to marginalized Black folk and highlight the work we do to find renewal in a world that’s built to make us feel inadequate. This song is the soundtrack to the relief we find after going inward.”

Kelela’s return was first teased on September 10th and 11th, respectively, through video compilations to the Law & Order theme song and the Unsolved Mysteries tune from Charlie’s Angels. Each video highlights her notable absence from the limelight, but thankfully, the hiatus is officially over.

Watch the captivating video for “Washed Away” above.