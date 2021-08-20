Kendra Jae Links With Saweetie For “Seesaw” Music Video

No one likes the back and forth, hot and cold parts of relationships. To get the message across, up and coming singer Kendre Jae released the official music video for her Saweetie-assisted song, “Seesaw,” from the rapper’s Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1. Released on April 16, the EP features a collective of artists handpicked by the “Icy Girl” artist herself. Saweetie described the 7-track project as a new tradition where “every summer I’m sharing my platform and dropping a fly a** playlist featuring artists who are up next.”

Directed by Slater, the visual stars Dreamville rapper Cozz and ranges in tone from fiery and dark to flowery and bright—just as polarizing as the romantic experiences detailed in the song’s lyrics.

YouTube Screenshot

“Collaborating with Saweetie on ‘Seesaw’ came as a complete surprise, one that I will never forget!” Kendra Jae shared with Complex for the video’s premiere. “I created something that came from my real-life experiences. Something that I was extremely passionate about that I felt needed to be shared with the world because I knew that there were such relatable emotions that women could connect with.”

This is not the first music video issued from the playlist project. To kick-off the release, Saweetie dropped the music video for “Risky” her playful, summer bop featuring Drakeo The Ruler, complete with a decked-out hot-pink Honda.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is preparing to release her debut album Pretty Bi**h Music. During an interview with Hollywood Life, the 28-year-old rapper revealed the long-awaited project is complete.

“I went to Paris to finish my album [and] now I’m just living with it to ensure it’s perfect,” Saweetie said. “A new album is something serious. I need to know that when I release this kid of mine because as artists we feel our products are our babies, that no matter what anybody says, I’ll know that it’s my best work. I’m really challenging myself and I just want to ensure that I put out a body of work that [will] symbolize art.”

Check out the full Pretty Summer Playlist: Season One below: