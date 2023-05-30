Kendrick Lamar And Baby Keem Pop-Up At Dodger Stadium In “The Hillbillies” Music Video

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem are back. On Tuesday (May 30) Tyler, the Creator tweeted a link for a new collaboration titled “The Hillbillies” from the cousin duo. Making an appearance in the Neal Farmer-directed video himself, the rappers dance together, travel the world via private jet, and enjoy carefree fun, including a pop-up at Dodger Stadium.

In the visual, the Flower Boy rapper teases Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023, signaling fans to save the date with a branded button pressed toward the camera, pointing at the Los Angeles stadium behind him. A planned return for 2022 was postponed after a pandemic pause. The last Camp Flog Gnaw took place in 2019 and made headlines beyond performances as Drake was booed off the stage.

“The Hillbillies,” produced by Evilgiane, adds to the growing list of collaborations between the “Range Brothers” performers.

“We gon’ f**k up the world,” boast the west coast rappers on the upbeat track. “The Hillbillies” showcases the chemistry between the Grammy Award-winning musicians as they effortlessly go back and forth with fun, flex-filled rhymes.

Just last year, the “ORANGE SODA” rapper discussed whether or not he and his big cousin had a full collaborative project in the works.

“That’s a good question. It’s like it’s 50-50. It could happen and it couldn’t, I don’t know. It just really depends on a lot of factors that I don’t have control over. So, it’s just what the world wants. The world wants it, then it can have it,” he revealed to GRAMMY.com.

Watch the “The Hillbillies” music video above.