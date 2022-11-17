Kendrick Lamar Dances Alone In “Rich Spirit” Music Video

Kendrick Lamar has issued the official music video for “Rich Spirit” from his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Directed by Calmatic, the visual finds a solo Kendrick Lamar dancing throughout a carpeted room. With multiple outfit changes, the rapper bounces, sways, and steps to the song’s beat.

In the video, Lamar raps into a phone with a disconnected line. The phone seems to bring Lamar anxiety as he stares at the landline throughout the video with the faded sound of a disconnected call playing in the background. In the end, the phone rings despite not being plugged in.

Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The “Rich Spirit” music video is the third released for song from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. It follows the visuals “N95” which featured a Baby Keem cameo, and the short film released for “We Cry Together” starring Taylour Paige.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has earned the Compton rapper eight nominations at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, just one short of Beyoncé, making him the second most nominated artist in the entire class. The chart-topping project is Lamar’s fourth consecutive solo album to be nominated in both the Album of the Year and Best Rap Album categories.

Lamar released Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers in May as his fifth studio album and first in five years following 2017’s Damn. Watch the video for “Rich Spirit” above and check out Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below.