Kendrick Lamar Transforms Into Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, And More In “The Heart Part 5” Deep Fake Video

Kendrick Lamar continues his “The Heart” series initiated in 2010 with a fifth installment released on Sunday night (May 8). The acclaimed rapper dropped “The Heart Part 5,” which samples Marvin Gaye’s 1976 classic record “I Want You,” with an accompanying music video. In the creative visual, the chart-topping rapper uses deep fake technology to transform into a number of Black men, each with their own claim to fame.

Throughout the video, directed by K. Dot himself and Dave Free, Lamar takes the form of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. While portraying the fallen Crenshaw rapper, Lamar shared a heartfelt verse from Hussle’s point of view, reflecting on death and legacy.

“I seen that pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed/ And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved/ I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave/ But fulfilled my days, my creator was pleased,” rapped the 34-year-old. He even mentions his own feelings and reaction to being in Argentina for a music festival upon learning of Nipsey Hussle’s murder.

Kendrick Lamar performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

The music video opens with the quote “I am. All of us,” attributed to Oklama. “The Heart Part 5” itself was produced by Beach Noise and reflects Lamars’s perspective on the cyclical nature of “the culture” and history repeating itself.

After a five-year album hiatus, Kendrick Lamar announced Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, due on Friday (May 13). He revealed details of the highly-anticipated project on his website oklama.com, which declared itself the sole official platform for details about the album, explaining, “All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

The deep fake technology used for the music video was provided by DEEP VOODOO. Additionally, it was executive produced by the aforementioned directors under the pgLang/project3 production company and produced by Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau.

Watch the music video for “The Heart Part 5” below.

Update: The video has since been disabled on YouTube, but stay tuned for more developments.