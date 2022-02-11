Kenny Lattimore Affirms His Love In New “Lose You” Visual

Kenny Lattimore found himself immersed in the world of contemporary R&B in 2021 with the arrival of his tenth studio album, Here To Stay. Though taking that route wasn’t his initial plan, he realized that in order to be a great mentor to R&B artists of the next generation, he needed to study and experiment with the new material for himself.

With that, he recently released the visual for his newest single, “Lose You.” The bare-boned video has an element of warmth through its rich hues of brown and burgundy under a soft, hazy light. Preserving the mystique of his co-star while still allowing her sex appeal to speak volumes, the video focuses on Lattimore’s need for understanding.

He sings, “Why would I do something to lose you?/ Like your heart isn’t valued/ Love is there like I told you.” The affirmation is one that’s endearing and eases one’s fears regarding a relationship.

On choosing “Lose You” as his next single following the release of “Pressure” last summer, the 51-year-old shared with Rated R&B he didn’t feel it was radio-friendly, and that it felt more experimental. After being convinced it could appeal specifically to R&B lovers of this generation, he was sold.

Watch Kenny Lattimore’s music video for “Lose You” above.