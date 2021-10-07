Key Glock Pulls Off Bank Heist In “Ambition For Cash” Music Video

Key Glock assembles his crew for the ultimate bank heist in the official video for his latest single “Ambition For Cash.” In the visual, the Memphis-bred rapper and his associates—including fellow Paper Route EMPIRE signee Snupe Band—plot the armed robbery which involves first posing as customers at the fictional financial institution.

Masked and armed, the bandits pull up on Peachtree Street ready for action in a decked-out Chevy Impala. They shoot into the ceiling and take the security guards and employees hostage as a bank clerk is escorted to the safe at gunpoint. In the end, the “Russian Cream” rapper and posse get away and destroy the car by fire.

“My heart cold, last name Moncler,” the 24-year-old raps. The Tay Keith-produced track is the first single from the soon-to-be-released project Yellow Tape 2. The project is the follow-up to Key Glock’s 2020 album Yellow Tape, which peaked at #16 on the Billboard 200 and featured production from BandPlay, and Kenny Beats among others.

Yellow Tape 2 is set to feature production from Tay Keith as well as more from BandPlay and additionally, Juicy J, Sosa 808, and Budda Bless. Like the original, the sequel will also feature Key Glock rapping on every track with no guest verses from other artists.

Earlier this spring, Key Glock and his Paper Route EMPIRE label head Young Dolph issued their second collaborative project Dum & Dummer 2, following the original Dum and Dummer issued in 2019. Yellow Tape 2 is slated for a Fall 2021 release through PRE.

Watch the official music video for “Ambition For Cash” by Key Glock above.