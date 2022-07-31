King Combs And Kodak Black “Can’t Stop” In New Lil’ Kim-Inspired Video

King Combs wants to keep the Bad Boy legacy alive. And the music video for his latest single, “Can’t Stop,” featuring Kodak Black, proves he’s doubling down on his desire to carry the mantle.

Directed by BenMarc, the song’s visual pays homage to Lil’ Kim’s classic video for “Crush on You,” while sampling the iconic 1997 track. King Combs and Kodak Black move throughout multiple scenes of a party where they vibe with women, and Diddy bop with the kind of finesse that would make Sean Combs proud. Creative producers, The Aunties, and King Combs stay true to the original’s aesthetic by dressing in monotoned red, blue, and yellow outfits with color-coordinated set pieces.

The rappers deliver laidback verses that melt seamlessly into the song’s musical foundation. King Combs spits with confidence reminiscent of Bad Boy’s classic 1, 2 punch—Diddy and Ma$e.

“I just talk that Guapanese, it’s my language/ I just put some Cartiers on my main bi**h/ I just put some Valentino on my main h**,” he rhymes over the Rippa On The Beat-produced track. “Bad Boy chain bussin’ like the rainbow/ I’m off Yak, I’m with Yak in the Lambo/ Yellin’ out the window, ‘Money ain’t a thing, h**’/ Yeah, uh, we outside again/ Couple goons with me, we ain’t hidin’ in/ Brand new Cullinan, that’s what we slidin’ in.”

Combs took to Instagram to promote his track and, in the process, calling “Can’t Stop” 2022’s official song of the summer.

“Ayo listen, I don’t wanna hear nothing about ‘song of the summer this’ or ‘song of the summer that,’ man,” the Cyncerely, C3 artist proclaimed in the 19-second clip. “Me and Kodak just sh*tted. You sh*tting me?”

Kodak Black and King Combs performed their song live for the first time during Rolling Loud Miami, which took place from July 22-24.

Watch the “Can’t Stop” music video above.