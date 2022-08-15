King Von’s Estate Drops “Get It Done” Video For His 28th Birthday

King Von’s estate released the music video for his posthumous song “Get It Done” on what would have been his 28th birthday (August 9).

In the 20K Visuals-directed video, fans get to see the late rapper as he navigates his old Chicago neighborhood alongside OMB Peezy while keeping an eye out for the “opps.” The two rappers exchange verses as they ride around in a Maserati. The single “Get It Done” appears on Von’s posthumous, sophomore album, What It Means To Be King. The latest visual follows his videos for “Too Real” and the viral TikTok song, “Evil Twins,” featuring Lil Durk.

King Von’s What It Means To Be King serves as the follow-up to his 2020 Gold-certified, debut studio album, Welcome to O’Block. The tape included the chart-climbing single, “Don’t Play That,” featuring 21 Savage, becoming Von’s highest-charting song to date. The song also peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

King Von’s former girlfriend and rapper Asian Da Brat shared a sentimental message.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY HEART & SOUL @kingvonfrmdao [heart],” starts her Instagram post’s caption. “Man I Love You So Much I Miss You Soooo Much Everyday & Every Sec I Think Of You I Think About What Life Would Be Like With You Living My Eyes Cried So Much For You My Heart Bleeds For You Every Breath I Take This Pain Is Everlasting I’ll Never Be 100% Me Until I’m With You We Miss You Von Please Help Us Continue Life Without You May Your Soul Rest In Peace KING OF DRILL until we meet again my love I’m just living until I.”

The slain Chicago rapper was shot and killed in Atlanta on Nov. 6, 2020, after a fight erupted outside of a hookah lounge. He was 26.

Check out King Von and OMB Peezy’s music video for “Get It Done” above. Happy Birthday to the late King Von!