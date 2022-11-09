Kodak Black Travels To Haiti In “At The Cross” Music Video

Kodak Black unleashed the visual for his single, “At The Cross,” which finds the Floridian traveling to Haiti and getting in touch with his ethnic roots.

Directed by 20K, the visual begins with the 25-year-old lighting candles at an alter in between scenes of him delivering his lyrics from the inside of a vehicle. Burning crosses are shown throughout the video, which includes a cameo from an attractive woman roaming a forestry environment.

Rapping, “All this life I’m livin’ got me crazy/ Why you drive the droptop when it’s rainin’?” the “ZEZE” creator sheds light on the paranoia and success that’s engulfed his life as of late. Employing a melodic delivery atop the Rippa On The Beat-produced track, Kodak shines with his latest fan favorite, continuing his streak of guttural anthems.

Kodak Black performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The “Super Gremlin” kicked off November 2022 with a reaction to the modest sales projections of the project, which was estimated to sell 39,000 album-equivalent copies in its first week of release.

After catching wind of the presumed metrics, Kodak hopped on social media to note that the figure was a success, noting that his album had had only been made available two days prior.

“STILL A W ! BUT … MY ALBUM JUS CAME OUT 2 DAYS AGO,” Kodak wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “AND TODAY A SUNDAY , ITS NO WAY A MF CAN PROJECT ITS ONLY SELLING 39K , LOL MY SHIT TOO FYE TO ONLY SELL THAT !”

He continued in another post, adding, “I GUARANTEE IT SELL MORE … ALSO THE STREAMING SYSTEM BEEN FUCKED UP LATELY THIS SHIT AINT USE TO BE LIKE THIS BACK THEN ! EITHER WAY I GO ITS STILL A W !!!!!”

“At The Cross” is the first official release from his latest offering Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, which was released last month. The 19-track offering includes guest appearances from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny.

Watch the music video above.