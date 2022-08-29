Lakeyah Welcomes Gloss Up To QC In “Real B*tch” Music Video

Lakeyah has issued a new song, “Real B*tch” featuring rising rapper Gloss Up. Over the Reuel-produced number, which features a sample of Khia’s “My Neck My Back,” the ladies trade bars, stand firm, and declare themselves untouchable.

As the lead artist, Lakeyah handles the first verse by challenging “unemployed h*es, [to] come and get this work.” Gloss Up follows her invincible swagger with a tough verse of her own, reflecting on her new deal with Quality Control Music, also home to Lakeyah as well as Lil Baby and City Girls.

“Bi**h, I just signed with QC and got a big bag/ And finna show you why these ratchet bi**hes real gassed,” rapped the rising Memphis talent.

Gloss Up was signed to the label in July, as confirmed on social media by QC as Pierre “Pee” Thomas gifted the rapper a new chain. Pee expressed interest in Gloss Up on Twitter in the weeks before the deal was announced.

“@qcmceo_p JUST ICE ME DF OUT ! THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER ?????? #BIGGLOSS ? QC GLOSS,” revealed Gloss Up in her own digital celebration.

Terence Rushin/Getty Images

As for Lakeyah, the braggadocious “Real B*tch” comes after the release of her EP No Pressure Pt. 1 which dropped in June. The 5-track project features Latto on the breakout single “Mind Yo Business,” as well as Layton Greene.

Watch the music video for “Real B*tch” by Lakeyah featuring Gloss Up above and check out the No Pressure Pt. 1 EP below.