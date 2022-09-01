Latto Unites Boss Bi**hes In The Board Room For “It’s Givin” Music Video

Latto has released the official music video for “It’s Givin” and called on boss bi**hes across generations to serve. Directed by Chandler Lass, the Georgia-bred rapper claims stand-out cameos from musicians, journalists, influencers, and more.

Flo Milli, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Tabitha Brown, Nadeska, Reginae Carter, Skai Jackson, Slick Woods, Angela Simmons, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and Tokyo Stylez all make an appearance in the “It’s Givin” video.

In addition to the aforementioned famous faces, the empowering visual features a diverse group of women from all walks of life. Latto also channels her own “Big Energy” to serve up Sean Bankhead’s choreography. Zerina Akers styled the sleek Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier looks featured in the visual.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

It is safe to call 2022 Latto’s biggest year of her career so far. The 23-year-old rapper has demonstrated growth in artistry and platform that fans have been able to watch in real-time. This year she has been nominated for a handful of awards across Billboard, BET, and MTV, taking home the coveted Best New Artist trophy at the BET ceremony.

With “Big Energy” Latto has experienced her highest-charting song yet and even nabbed Mariah Carey for the remix. In March, she released her latest album 777, which features the aforementioned chart-topper as well as “It’s Givin.”

The album debuted at no. 15 on the Billboard 200, No. 6 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and has guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Childish Gambino, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, and 21 Savage.

Watch the music video for “It’s Givin” above and check out Latto’s album 777 below.