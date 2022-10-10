Lil Baby Says “Heyy” To Money, Women, And Clones In New Music Video

Lil Baby is welcoming all the good things life has to offer in his new music video for “Heyy.”

In the Ivan Berrios-directed visual, the 27-year-old sits at a wooden desk loaded with stacks of cash while a horde of beautiful women surrounds him before later standing amongst several of his clones. At one point, the Atlanta rapper is even encircled by alligators but stands strong through it all.

“Heyy” is the latest release from the Quality Control artist’s forthcoming LP It’s Only Me. Previously, the My Turn rapper shared the video for “In A Minute,” one of 23 tracks featured on his new album dropping on Oct. 14. The features on It’s Only Me include Future, Young Thug, Jeremih, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Pooh Shiesty, Nardo Wick, and Fridayy.

It has been a massively successful year for Lil Baby, as he just appeared in the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II trailer, partnered with AXE on an autobiographical animated mini-series, released “The World Is Yours To Take,” the official Budweiser Anthem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and starred in Prime Video’s documentary Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby.

It’s Only Me is a long-awaited release for the 4PF leader, and could send him to a different stratosphere. With a high standard set for himself after 2020’s My Turn, time will tell if Lil Baby will live up to the expectations he created.

See the album cover and full tracklist for his upcoming album below.

It’s Only Me Tracklist