Lil Baby And Kirk Franklin Open The BET Awards 2021 With A Performance Of “We Win”

The BET Awards 2021 opened in grand fashion, as Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin shut down the stage with a performance of their uplifting number, “We Win.” Backed by a gospel choir, Franklin gets the crowd revved up before Lil Baby emerges to speak his piece. “We will be better than ever, made a promise, we can do it together,” Baby raps, while Franklin catches the Holy Ghost all over the stage. The choir, clad in all blue, also show off their best dance moves, cascading in unison while belting out their vocals.

The first single from the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, “We Win” topped the Hot Gospel Songs chart, marking Lil Baby’s first entry on the chart, while adding to Kirk Franklin’s record-breaking streak. Produced by Just Blaze, the song finds Baby showcasing her versatility as an emcee, as he transitions from his signature trap musings to a more spiritual vibe.

Lil Baby’s set with Kirk Franklin sets the stage for what looks to be a big night for the Atlanta rapper, who is up for three awards, including “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” and the “Viewer’s Choice Award,” and is the heavy favorite in each category.

Check out Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin’s BET Awards 2021 performance below.