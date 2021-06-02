Lil Baby & Lil Durk Unleash “Voice of the Heroes” Music Video And Album Tracklist

As the rap world waits with bated breath for the arrival of their collaborative LP, Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby & Lil Durk give listeners a reprieve with the unveiling of the titular track’s accompanying visual.

Set in Baby’s Oakland City stomping grounds in the southwest section of Atlanta, the Daps-directed clip captures the joyous moments that occur in lower-income communities despite the prevalent and constant threat of violence and incarceration. Chicago’s own Lil Durk sets the proceedings off with a recap of this past year’s events, from lack of family time to bond payments, while profiling in front of a cop car and atop a roof with his host/costar. Flashing racks and treating his bankrolls like confetti, Lil Baby drops gems on the practices that keep him a step ahead of the game, hinting at a downtick of guest features on his part—which would be a shame given his current reign of dominance in that department.

Produced by Touch of Trent and Haze, “Voice of the Heroes” serves as the lead single from Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint album arriving this Friday (June 4), via Quality Control Music, Wolfpack Global Music, Motown Records, Alamo Records. Following Durk’s migration to Atlanta in 2018, the pair connected and quickly built a working and personal relationship, appearing on numerous songs alongside each other.

“We got songs where we just bars, we got songs where we got the vibe,” Lil Baby revealed in an interview with MTV News. “We got songs with other people that’s just remakes of other songs. It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out … We got more than one album recorded. We’ve been locked in with each other. This sh*t easy.”

In addition to the music video for “Voice of the Heroes,” Lil Baby and Durk also shared the artwork and tracklist for the project, which includes 18 songs and guest appearances from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. “Every Chance I Get,” the pair’s standout contribution to DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album, will not be included on Voice of the Heroes, proving there’s more than enough material from the two to spare.

The Voice of the Heroes Tracklist