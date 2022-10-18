Lil Baby Takes Victory Lap On ATV In New “Stand On It” Music Video

Lil Baby is continuing the momentum of his newly released LP It’s Only Me with the video for “Stand On It.” The Wham-directed clip finds the Atlanta rapper placing money and other items into the trunk of his truck before changing into an aquamarine outfit, putting on his jewelry, and mounting an ATV.

The 27-year-old rides alongside his crew while delivering his verses, reflecting on the times when he shot dice and sold weed before becoming a star. “Stand On It” is a literal and figurative victory lap for the young star, who has reached a new apex in his career despite all of the naysayers and alleged drama within the Quality Control camp.

Many believe the line “I don’t want your bi**h, we can’t swap out” is the Grammy winner’s response to Quavo’s 2021 statement following rumors that his ex Saweetie was dating Lil Baby. After the internet saw a picture of her sitting on a man’s lap and discovered Baby had worn a similar outfit around the same time, The Unc & Phew member posted “Ain’t Trippin We Can Swap It Out #QCTHELABEL” on his Instagram story.

The “My Type” artist subsequently deleted the photo, leading many to think there was some truth to what was uncovered, though neither she nor the “Heyy” rapper made any statements on the matter.

This isn’t the first sign of drama between the labelmates, as it was rumored in 2020 that Lil Baby’s 4PF crew jumped Offset after a dice game gone wrong. The “54321” rapper allegedly unfollowed the My Turn rapper after the incident as well, and though Baby denied the fight ever happening, they have not collaborated since.

Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me was released this past Friday (Oct. 14), with features from Future, Young Thug, EST Gee, Jeremih, Pooh Shiesty, and more across the album’s 23 records. The LP release was coupled with a video for “California Breeze,” coming just days after the visual for “Heyy.”

Check out “Stand On It” above.