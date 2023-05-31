Lil Durk Taps Comedian Dyon Brooks For New “Sad Songs” Video

Lil Durk has made headlines all throughout May thanks to the highly anticipated arrival of his Almost Healed album. The Chicago rapper keeps his momentum going by treating fans with the official music video for “Sad Songs.”

The clip is directed by Jerry Production and opens up with a skit referencing Durk and his relationship with India Royale. The footage shows comedian Dyon Brooks coming to India’s doorstep, where he pleads to her home security camera to take the rapper back. He even dresses in a green costume and disguises himself as a bush so he can hide in the bushes and drive the message home even more.

On the song, the 30-year-old spits about dealing with relationship turmoil. “I know how it feel to be lied on/ This ain’t gangster sh*t in my headphones, this a sad song/ I can’t vent to you on a text message, it’s real wrong,” he raps.

Almost Healed housed guest appearances from names like 21 Savage, Chief Wuk, Future, Kodak Black, the late Juice WRLD, and more. The offering was led by singles like “Pelle Coat” and “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.

Fans who want to see the “Broadway Girls” rapper in concert are in luck, as he recently announced his Sorry For The Drought Tour. He will be joined by special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama in select cities. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date run kicks off on July 28 in Tampa and will hit cities like Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Phoenix on Sept. 7.