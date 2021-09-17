Lil Nas X Releases Dramatic “That’s What I Want” Music Video

Lil Nas X tells a devastatingly romantic tale in the music video for his newly released song, “That’s What I Want.” The creative visual directed by Stillz features the pop star experiencing love and heartbreak. In the video, the 22-year-old musician stars as a football player, entangled in a lustful relationship with a teammate that does not end in his favor.

The music video begins with a football game at Montero University. The athletes sport bright pink uniforms and Lil Nas X and another continuously lock eyes on the field. Game time is followed by a locker room sex scene between the two men, and another by a campfire.

After the two sexual encounters, the “Old Town Road” singer drives to his partner’s house with flowers only to discover the man is married with a wife and child. Heartbroken, he storms away in tears and drinks himself into a deep slumber. After he passes out, in what is perhaps a dream, he envisions his wedding, officiated by Billy Porter with a gospel choir and lively crowd of witnesses. Lil Nas X walks down the aisle wearing an extended white bridal gown and tulle veile and is handed a guitar by Porter before playing it as the video closes.

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“That’s What I Want” is featured on Lil Nas X’s long-awaited debut album Montero which dropped on Friday (Sept. 17). The Grammy award-winning artist conjured up a roll-out that featured a pregnancy shoot, fundraising for LGBTQ and civil rights organizations, comedic billboards across the country, and his signature brand of internet trolling.

The album features the chart-topping singles “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and the Jack Harlow assisted “Industry Baby.” Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat are also featured on the 15-track project as well as Miley Cyrus and Elton John.

For the controversial “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video, Lil Nas X earned the coveted Video Of The Year award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The video sparked backlash for depicting the musician sliding down a pole and giving the devil a lapdance. In his acceptance speech, he sarcastically thanked the “gay agenda.” During the show, he performed the album’s title track and was also joined by Jack Harlow for “Industry Baby.”

Watch the music video for “That’s What I Want” by Lil Nas X above and check out his 2021 VMA performance below.