Lil Yachty Takes The Wock To “Poland” In New Music Video

Last week (Oct. 6), Lil Yachty issued the short and simple “Poland” on SoundCloud, and the unique track automatically became a meme. Now the 25-year-old rapper is accompanying the song with a Cole Bennet-directed music video.

In the visual, Yachty finds himself jumping the turnstile at a New York subway station on a trippy trek through the train system. The viral record was produced by F1LTHY and dropped on Soundcloud after it leaked.

Credit: kurtoart Credit: kurtoart

On “Poland” the rapper leans into the familiar tone of his early hits such as “One Night,” and “Minnesota.” With simple lyrics, a catchy hook, a hypnotic melody, and Yachty’s signature high-pitch delivery, the song is a reminder of his fun approach to music.

The sticky chorus, “I took the wooooooock to Poland,” references Wockhardt promethazine-codeine syrup.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 23: Lil Yachty performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, after the song was issued, Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas shared the screenshot of an alleged iMessage conversation with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki inviting the Atlanta native to the European country.

Polish officials have not publicly confirmed nor denied the conversation.

Lil Yachty gets invite from Polish prime minster thanks to viral "Poland" songhttps://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/isAfcmgSle — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 12, 2022

While the “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper has remained relatively quiet on the music front, he revealed to Complex last month that he has new music finished, but the release date is still blurry.

“My album is done. It’s mastered and done. When you’ll get it, I don’t fu**ing know. My date has been pushed back like five times. The disappointing thing is that it probably won’t be on this side of the year unfortunately.”

Watch Lil Yachty’s video for “Poland” above.