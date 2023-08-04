Lil Yachty Is Surrounded By Green In “Slide” Music Video

Lil Yachty is kicking his birthday month off with a bang by gifting fans with a surprise three-pack. The new bundle of singles includes his viral hit “Strike (Holster),” “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY,” and “Slide,” the last of which is accompanied by a freshly released music video.

The clip is backed by AMD Visuals and shows off Lil Boat’s love for green. Sporting an all-green outfit consisting of a chunky sweater and beanie, the 25-year-old talent spends the day with his friends while surrounded by nature.

“You got a b**ch tucked and you said it was cool/ I could tell it was definitely an issue/ Yeah, come with me swingin’ with pistols/ If it’s smoke, let me know, it’s an issue/ If you’re pretty, I might have to kiss you/ If you’re ugly, I hit from the binnack/ I’ma nut on her butt when I’m finished,” he raps over a beat co-produced by GENT! and Bangs.

“Slide” is a follow-up to Yachty’s most recent album Let’s Start Here. The 14-track project made landfall in January 2023 and housed guest appearances from Fousheé, Justine Skye, Teezo Touchdown, Diana Gordon, and Daniel Caesar.

Fans hoping to catch a live show from the “Poland” rapper are in luck, as he is heading out on his headlining tour this fall. The Field Trip Tour is set to kick off on Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C., and will hit major cities like Montreal, Boston, Toronto, Las Vegas, and more. The trek will come to a close with a finale show in Atlanta on Nov. 8.

Outside of his own releases, the Georgia-raised spitter can be heard dropping guest verses on recent tracks like “Taylor Port Junkie” by Rylo Rodriguez and “Boat Interlude” by Veeze. He’s also been having fun making surprise appearances on Drake’s current It’s All A Blur Tour.