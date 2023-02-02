Lizzo Is Your Friendly, Neighborhood Superhero In “Special” Music Video

Lizzo has unleashed her latest visual for her hit single, “Special.” The touching music video, directed by Christian Breslauer, shows the Emmy winner effortlessly delivering heroic bouts in her everyday life.

Whether she’s saving an admiring child from being hit with a car, saving babies, lusting over construction workers after a hard day’s work or minding the business that pays her, the relatable foundation is that everyone is special in their own way.

The visual arrives ahead of The Special 2our’s return. The second leg of her international run begins later this month. She’ll return to the States in April before wrapping up her tour in late June.

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

The three-time Grammy winner also earned five additional nods this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Furthermore, the 34-year-old is set to grace the GRAMMY stage as well, along with Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, and more.

Following the conclusion of 2022’s Special tour, Lizzo teased the SZA-assisted remix would be coming soon. The SOS record-breaker joined Lizzo for the final sold-out show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

It wasn’t long before the certified Bop star tweeted, “Something Special coming your way soon…” alongside a video of her and the CTRL singer. The “Special” remix, though, isn’t the only collaboration these two have worked on.

Lizzo subtly appeared on the latter’s chart-topping album, specifically on “F2F,” and here’s how.

Songwriter-producer Carter Lang explained to Rolling Stone, “They were putting some energy into it. That was the thing that I feel sparked SZA really taking it into her own world and figuring out how it can be part of her story in an authentic way.”

Watch the video for “Special” above.