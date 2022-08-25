Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video

Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo.

In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.

“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” comes from Lizzo’s latest album Special, which was released on July 15. The album was preceded by her chart-topping single “About Damn Time.” After opening the 2022 BET Awards with the upbeat record, the singer is set to perform again during the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Lizzo recently announced an untitled documentary that will give viewers an inside look at her journey to stardom and the triumphs and troubles she has experienced along the way.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” she expressed. “I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat, and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully, I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Watch the video for Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” above and check out her latest album Special below. The video is co-directed by Lizzo and Christian Breslauer.