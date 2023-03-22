Logic Takes On Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s “Weed Song” In His Latest Singing Cover

Logic saw the internet hate after his singing cover of Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” and decided to double down. The 33-year-old shared his rendition of Bone-Thugs-n-Harmony’s “Weed Song” this week.

The video, posted on Tuesday (March 21), opens with the Rockville, Md. rapper stepping out of a Maybach in front of his home. He sings along to the Bone Thugs’ classic while navigating his residence and making use of a green screen for some comically corny dancing on his lawn. The College Park rapper gets so consumed in the music that he strips down to his boxers and humps the grass.

In a more tender moment, the “1-800-273-8255” artist rubs his wife’s pregnant stomach while smiling at the camera. No matter what people say about him, Logic is reveling in the good in his life and the joy he derives from making music.

Joe Budden was one of the loudest voices among the Logic slander after the release of his “It Was A Good Day” cover. The retired rapper encouraged Young Sinatra to join him in putting his rapping days in the rearview.

“Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you: please join me in retirement,” the podcast host said. “Never step near a recording device again! Throw your phone in the ocean! Be allergic to microphones! Promise your fans nothing! Don’t go to the studio ever again! You are the worst, yo! You are really, really bad!”

Logic posted a response on TikTok aimed at all of the negativity, and even proposed exploring the idea of an album full of covers. “I should do a whole f**king album, and just do a whole album of f**king hard a** ’90s records and call it Logic Greatest Hits, and get all them paid, and publishing, and take care of all the legends and the G.O.A.T.’s and the great’s from the ’90s.”