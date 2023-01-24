Logic Lives The “Maybach Music” Lifestyle Inside $325K Maybach For Luxe Video

Logic has been enjoying the creative freedom that comes with independence as of late. In his latest effort, he takes “Maybach Music” literally and records his new music video inside a recently purchased $325,000 Maybach.

I bought a Maybach and recorded a song it https://t.co/hylou5ejQB — Vinyl Richie (@Logic301) January 23, 2023

“I bought a $325,000 Maybach then recorded a song in it,” the 33-year-old wrote in a Tweet and YouTube description promoting his video Monday (Jan. 23). The record opens with the signature “Maybach Music” tag famously used by Rick Ross over the course of his career before the “1-800-273-8255” artist appears sitting alongside his longtime producer 6ix, who is holding a beat pad.

The bars were also as triumphant as the flex itself, as he raps “I grew up 515 miles from Seven Mile / But this beat got me feelin’ slummy, dummy, ayo / I never passed 10th grade but I still get the rent paid / You fake, I be real [B-Real] like Cypress Hill, word to Muggs.”

This is the latest release from the DMV rapper’s upcoming February album College Park. Logic shared “Wake Up” on Jan. 13, and his promotional trailer earlier this month revealed that Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, Bun B, Statik Selektah, Norah Jones, Fat Trel, Phil Ade, Seth MacFarlane, and more will appear on the forthcoming LP.

College Park 2023 pic.twitter.com/3JQRjjxzPe — Vinyl Richie (@Logic301) January 9, 2023

Logic parted ways with Def Jam in 2022, closing that chapter of his career with Vinyl Days, which he revealed was recorded in 12 days for the sake of expediting his independent status.

“There’s a lot of bullsh*t in the music industry,” he said in a statement upon announcing his partnership with BMG, which allowed him to own his masters for the first time in his career. “I’m just glad to move on to a place where I can be independent and respected as an artist, and feel like I’m in control of my career.”