Lola Brooke Kicks Off The Road To Summer With Vibrant “Just Relax” Music Video

Lola Brooke knows how to have a good time. The Brooklyn rapper shared the video for her new single “Just Relax” this past weekend.

The visual finds the small but mighty spitter partying around New York City. Whether she’s posted on a staircase, a stoop, or just outside period, the energy is high. She captures the old-school energy oozing through her sample of Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours” by having select people in the video holding boomboxes. The opening text was also reminiscent of the old school 106 & Park days.

“I came here just to ‘uck up the party / Feel like slick Rick, uh, la-di-da-di / F**k up the scene, blazin’ the beam / Ni**as takin’ pictures like bi**hes (Cheese),” she raps in the second verse.

Thank you so much @BET for my billboard on my new single “ just relax “

in Times Square? ? Sheshh❤️ I love it ? pic.twitter.com/piRew0X8LK — Lola Brooke (@lolabrooke718) April 28, 2023

Lola Brooke is on an incredible run, which began with her slow-burning hit “Don’t Play With It.” From there, she released a slew of singles such as “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” “Here I Come,” and “So Disrespectful.” She also got a major look when Latto and Yung Miami joined her on the “Don’t Play With It” remix back in March.

Ciara tapped Brooke for the “Girls Mix” of “Da Girls“, which also features Lady London. Lola is preparing for her debut album Little Big Mama, telling VIBE back in February that her songwriting process is as real as the emotions she feels.

“I don’t overthink things,” she said. “Sometimes you get stuck, sometimes you don’t know and it gets hard. I had to showcase all those elements in my music because that’s who I am. I’m moody. I’m emotional. Sometimes I’m angry. Sometimes I’m happy. So it just comes off naturally.”