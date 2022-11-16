Lucky Daye Issues “Fu**in Sound” Video Ahead Of ‘Candydrip’ Deluxe

Lucky Daye attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lucky Daye has announced a deluxe version of his 2022 album Candydrip. The announcement comes with a steamy video for the track “Fu**in Sound” featured on the original LP.

The visual, directed by Kanya Iwana, is described by the New Orleans singer on Instagram as “based on a true story.” It finds Daye confessing his devotion to his love interest, disregarding anyone else as the two connect intimately.

Christian Lanza

This announcement and music video come fresh off the heels of Daye’s five nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The 37-year-old musician holds two nominations for Candydrip and three for songwriting credits on Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous as well as Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

The “Roll Some Mo” singer is currently nominated for his first ever American Music Award for Favorite Male R&B Artist and a BET Soul Train Award for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist. All aforementioned nominations follow his 2022 Grammy Award win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 EP Table for Two.

Candydrip debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart. It is described in a press release as an “alluring sensory-driven world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism.” Across 17 tracks, the album features Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild. The lead single “Over” broke into the Hot 100 and has reached no. 11 on the Billboard Hot R&B songs chart.

During an interview with NPR, he named “God Body” as his favorite song on the album, describing how “It was a whole ‘nother song.” The singer as well as his producer D’Mile and engineer John Kercy laughed when asked if the original version would appear on a then-unannounced deluxe album.

The deluxe version of Candydrip is set to be released on Dec. 9 via Keep Cool/RCA Records.

Check out Candydrip below.