Lupe Fiasco Issues “AUTOBOTO” Music Video Featuring Nayirah

Lupe Fiasco has released the official music video for “AUTOBOTO,” the lead single from his latest album DRILL MUSIC IN ZION. The moonlit visual finds the Chicago rapper cruising through his hometown in a Porsche Carrera, which he raps about transforming into in the track’s hook.

As the song ends, Lupe is beamed into the sky, and Nayirah, the featured singer on “AUTOBOTO,” takes the spotlight.

DRILL MUSIC IN ZION was recorded by the acclaimed rapper in only 72 hours with beats solely from frequent collaborator Soundtrakk.

“Soundtrakk is the swordmaker, I’m the samurai, he’s the mechanic, and I’m the driver,” explained the “Kick, Push” artist.

Lupe Fiasco is set to bring his music to life this fall. The rapper is billed as a performer at ONE MusicFest 2022 in Atlanta this October. Additional performers include Jazmine Sullivan, Ashanti and Ja Rule, City Girls, Tems, Beenie Man, Larry June, Victoria Monet, Jagged Edge, Saucy Santana, Bleu, and Mya.

He is also set to take his rap skills to the classroom as part of the MLK Visiting Professor Program for the 2022-2023 academic year at The Massachusetts Institute Of Technology.

Watch Lupe Fiasco’s video for “AUTOBOTO” featuring Nayirah above and check out his latest album Drill Music In Zion below.