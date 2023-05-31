Machine Gun Kelly Hits The Streets In “Pressure” Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly drops off his latest track “Pressure,” which finds the Ohio native further re-ingratiating himself as a lyrical force to be reckoned with. Accompanied by a music video shot by Sam Cahill, the three-pronged track finds MGK brandishing mental and emotional scars from his upbringing to the calamity that engulfs his lifestyle.

“I was eleven/ Sharin’ a bed with my dad, but didn’t have a bedroom/ In a recession/ Six of us in a Ford Explorer, didn’t have leg-room/ Everything’s destined/ It was inevitable I take on his aggression/ Mad at the world ’cause I’m feelin’ rejected/ Guess that I gotta die to be a legend,” the Bad Boy signee raps on this multi-layered selection.

“Pressure” is the latest effort from Machine Gun Kelly to capture him veering back to his roots and displaying the style that first brought him to prominence. Having experimented with genres varying from punk to pop on his last few studio albums, the Lace Up rapper promises that his effort will be steeped in Hip-Hop and is more of a passion project than an obligatory move.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“I’m going to make a rap album for myself,” MGK told Audacy in 2022. “For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one, drive myself crazy, and two, not make a good product. I made Tickets [to My Downfall] and Mainstream Sellout because I wanted to make them. I need to now also make people miss that sound.”

The Project Power actor also announced his plans to hit the road while voicing his eagerness to step into this next realm in his creative journey. “I’m going to do this tour, and I’m gonna step into where I left Hotel Diablo and expand on my storytelling as a rapper and find a new innovative sound for the Hip Hop Machine Gun Kelly. That’s where my excitement is and where me as a music archaeologist wants to explore.”