Mario Tells His Ex Don’t Get “Used To Me” Begging In New Video Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Mario has released a sexy new single on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). Teaming up with Ty Dolla $ign, the two bring forth “Used To Me,” a song about connecting with an ex-lover that you can’t let go of and/or want to break it off with.

The D’Mile-produced track, written by Mario and Ty, delivers “a favorable balance of provocative yet playful lyrics for a boastful track for all types of audiences,” according to a press release obtained by VIBE. “The passionate track also mixes in the pain of hoping that one day, things will be back to how they used to be — getting back that spark of intimacy that you once shared.”

YouTube/Mario

In the Ben Marc-directed visual, the Baltimore-native gives a steamy bedroom number that pans back and forth from a lively club scene. As he glistens in an emerald velvet ensemble, and a woman serenades the floor, he sings the chorus:

“Girl don’t get used to your bed, if I’m not there with you/ Girl don’t get usеd to me begging, but I’m fu**ing you to night/ Cause wе ain’t really got a lot to say/ Girl I know what to do to drive you crazy/ Baby come and get a hit of your Thang/ You can take advantage of me.”

YouTube/Mario

“The inspiration behind ‘Used To Me’ is my life,” Mario stated. “I don’t like to move on too fast. When I have a connection with a woman, I go all in, even if we are going through some struggles. Sometimes the combination of passion and pain brings about new levels of connection.”

Speaking of linking with the Cali crooner, the 36-year-old added: “Ty and I have been talking about working together for a while and I feel like this was the perfect record for his style. Having previously worked on a few different records for his projects, he immediately came to mind. Once I started on this record with producer dmile, I sent it to Ty and he just got it. He understood the language.”

YouTube/Mario

Coming in smooth, Ty croons: “Take advantage of it baby I can manage it/ I’m only 10% in can’t handle it/ We got Rio on the playlist and the candle lit/ I’m fu**ing you tonight/ Back and forth, forth and back switch positions/ I’m the middle you the center of attention.”

Speaking to hopping on the sensual track, Ty expressed: “It’s not every day you get to collaborate with one of your favorite artists but I’m lucky enough to not only collaborate with mine but also be able to call him my brother. Love to my bro Mario, one of the greatest vocalists of our generation!”

Following the release of “Used To Me,” Mario also teamed up with Funny Marco for a hilarious skit based on him and his on-camera ex’s relationship. The couple sees Marco for a counseling session only to realize that he’s a creep with no real credentials in the field.

Watch Mario play with idea of getting back with an ex-lover above, and watch his skit with Funny Marco below.