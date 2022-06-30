Mary J. Blige And Fabolous Bask In Ocean Views In “Come See About Me” Music Video

Mary J. Blige basks in the glow of her ocean view in the visual for “Come See About Me,” the latest single from her Good Morning Gorgeous album. The clip begins with Fabolous, who is featured on the record, sitting on the roof of a jeep occupied by an attractive woman. MJB stuns viewers with her beauty while clad in a two-piece bikini, sipping a drink and soaking up the sun. “You gotta come see ’bout me/ If you really want the truth, then ask me ’bout me,” Fab raps in the opening verse before making way for his costar to take center stage.

Enjoying intimate moments on the beach with her love interest, Mary is captured living her best life, from splashing around in the ocean to busting a few sensual moves that border on seduction. “Come, come and see about me/ You know I’m really in a good mood,” the R&B legend croons as she professes her love and affection atop a backdrop provided by production duo Cool & Dre.

The “Come See About Me” music video arrives a week after unveiling a visualizer for the Good Morning Gorgeous cut “Here With Me” featuring Anderson .Paak and precedes Mary’s Apple Music Live performance set for July 13 in New York City.