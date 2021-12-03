Mary J. Blige Lovingly Celebrates Herself In “Good Morning Gorgeous” Visual

In a recent interview with Tamron Hall, Mary J. Blige spoke on her forthcoming album.

She shared, “I’m not cocky. I’m not arrogant, but I earned the right to say some things. I earned the right to say ‘I feel amazing.’ When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her. I hang out with myself a lot. I’m my own best friend.”

This message serves as the foundation for “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the lead single and visual from the new project. With stunning visuals where the 50-year-old is seen in bed at daybreak wearing lingerie and furry thigh-high boots, standing poolside in a tropical-printed bikini, and lounging in an empty bathtub in a shimmering bikini while sipping her Sun Goddess wine, the singer is luxuriating in pure bliss.

The reflective track is a testament to darker times of feeling alone and unattractive. In the second verse, Mary sings, “All the times that I hated myself/All the times that I wanted to be someone else/All the times that I should’ve been gentle with me/All the times that I should’ve been careful with me/Why did I hate myself so intensely?” Leading into the chorus and bridge, the tune later speaks to growth and acceptance.

Watch Mary celebrate herself first in “Good Morning Gorgeous” above. Her forthcoming album is slated for release in January 2022.