Maxo Kream Enlists Tyler, the Creator For “Big Persona” Song And Video

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has issued a new single “Big Persona” with the help of Tyler, the Creator. On the track, both rappers flex their biggest buys and life wins. Ahead of the song’s release, Maxo Kream shared screenshots of conversations between himself and his collaborator. In the iMessage thread, the artists go back-and-forth planning to work together by swapping beats, merch, and coordinating a time to meet.

I can never have a normal convo with this nicca Tyler @tylerthecreator pic.twitter.com/OhTjydBZv0 — Maxo Kream (@MAXOKREAM) September 6, 2021

Crazy A*s Tyler, as he’s named by Maxo Kream handles the first verse on “Big Persona.” He also produced the drum-heavy track. In the video, the two artists take over an empty parking lot with white Rolls Royces and drive around, burning rubber. At points, they are accompanied by a crew of eager peers equally hyped about the song’s message.

“Maxo Biggie Poppa, who you know that do it better? / I’m the trap Barack Obama, Betty Crocker, used to pedal,” declares Maxo Kream kicking off his verse halfway through the song.

“Big Persona” was released ahead of the Texas rapper’s forthcoming album Weight of the World due out this October. Previously, Maxo Kream dropped “Local Joker” in July. It was the 31-year-old rapper’s first solo release since his acclaimed album Brandon Banks was issued in 2019. The fall release is set to detail the ups and downs of Maxo Kream’s life and career without his brother as he continues to level up.

“Big Persona” was released through Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Record. The song also refers to Persona, the name of Maxo’s streetwear brand and a way to honor his late brother. Watch the video for “Big Persona” by Maxo Kream featuring Tyler, the Creator above.