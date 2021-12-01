Maxwell Gets Lost In An Otherworldly Love With “OFF” Visual

It’s a Maxwell kind of world and we’re more than happy to live in it. The singer’s latest romantic slow jam, “OFF,” is the lead single from his long-awaited album, blacksummers’NIGHT.

In the Philip Andelman-directed visual, fans are taken on a well-paced ride guided by love. Shot in the middle of the desert, Maxwell is seen rocking a black suit with gold accents, looking like the sleek, enchanting crooner we’ve grown to know and adore. Opposing dark sequences flow throughout. He embraces a stunning, Black woman as the pair exchange intimate glances and loving gestures with the right amount of passionate aggression.

With him singing, “I see you in the dark/And like a moon-lit spark/I’ve never been so in awe/Creamy chocolate work of art,” it’s not hard to get lost in the dreaminess of the visual. In a recent interview with VIBE, Maxwell shared how with the help of his new album, he wants fans to “make so much love.”

“This new album is about celebrating love. So, get the chocolate out, get the wine, get the champagne, whatever you got to get, flowers, roses, petals. Write her name out and you know,” he teased.

Tickets for Maxwell’s upcoming NIGHT tour go on sale this Friday (Dec. 3). The nationwide tour includes fellow singers Anthony Hamilton and Joe and this off in Spring 2022.

Watch the gripping video for “OFF” above.